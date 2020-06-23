FG To Flag Off $2.8 Billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Project

The Federal Government is set to flag off the natural gas pipeline project in Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano by June 30, 2020

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva who disclosed this during a virtual meeting in Abuja said the project will cost $2.8 billion.

According get to him the 614km-long pipeline being developed by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, will transport natural gas from the South to North.

The committee will be charged with evaluating and reviewing gas prices in the country, he said.

He explained that members of the committee are to review domestic gas price and benchmark, make recommendations for an appropriate gas price for the respective gas sectors, make evaluations, technical suggestions with a turnaround time of thirty days.

He said there is a need to ensure its affordability therefore the need for an appropriate price system which would greatly benefit the manufacturing industry,

He said: “without appropriate pricing, we cannot have it right. We have to ensure that gas becomes affordable. That is the only way our country can strive. It is sad to note that we sell gas cheaply to investors while the price is high in the domestic sector to the extent that some Nigerians say diesel is cheaper than gas.

Once we solve the issue of gas in Nigeria we would have solved a lot of problems in Nigeria. Luckily for us, gas is something we have in abundance.”

Sylva noted that members of the committee were people with diverse opinions saying; “I think it is for a good reason that this committee is as large as it is. Members of the committee have been chosen to bear in mind the need for diverse opinions, commitment and dedication.”