FG To Invest More In Militay Weapons To Curb Insecurity — Buhari

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigeria is set to invest heavily in weapons and equipment for the armed forces to battle insecurity across the nation.

This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Tuesday evening.

He said the FG would continue supporting the armed forces to secure Nigeria, noting that intelligence gathering was very critical in the fight against terrorism.

His tweet read:

“We are investing heavily in weapons and equipment for our military. They have already received armoured cars and other equipment, and aircraft, and more will come in. We will continue to give them all the support they need to fight criminals. We must and will secure Nigeria.

“Intelligence-gathering is also very critical to ensuring lasting security in Nigeria. In this regard, everyone has a role to play, in addition to the security agencies: Governors, traditional rulers, community leaders, citizens. We must all work to boost intelligence-gathering.”

It would be recalled that last month that the Nigerian Air Force announced it had joined China and the UAE to purchase 2 WingLoong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV). Developed by Chinese arms manufacturer, Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG), the cost per unit was between $1 million and $2 million, compared to the MQ-9 Reaper’s $30 million.

It also announced that six of twelve A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets had been procured were being employed for the conversion training of six NAF pilots who were in the United States of America (USA).