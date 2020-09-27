FG To Meet Labour Leaders 7pm Today 

The Federal Government has disclosed that it will meet with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress by 7pm today Sunday to discuss issues raised by the union who have decided to embark on a nationwide strike action to register their displeasure.

Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, confirmed this on Sunday.

He said, “The Honorable Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige will be meeting with the Organized Labour.

“The meeting earlier scheduled for Monday 28th September 2020 is now scheduled for Today, Sunday, 27th September 2020 at Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa by 7pm.”.

The meeting was initially scheduled to hold on Monday by 3pm but was rescheduled to 7pm Sunday and will take place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

The orgainised labor unions had earlier said, there is no going back on its planned strike action on despite a court order restraining them from embarking on a nationwide industrial action on Monday.

Labour is insisting that the federal government reverse the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff, following the current state of the economy and the effect of the coronavirus on Nigerians.