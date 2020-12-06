FG To Revive Power Projects In Abia State

By Adejumo Enock

Saleh Mamman, the Minister of Power has assured that the three power projects located in Abia North would be reactivated and completed in the first quarter of 2021.

This was made known via the verified twitter handle of Office of the Minister of Power, @PowerMinNigeria on Saturday.

The Ministry quoted the Minister saying, “The 2×30/40MVA substations 132 KVA transmission lines, which are located in Arochukwu, Ohafia and Ubur-Ihechiowa were awarded since 2001 but abandoned more than ten years ago at about ninety five percent completion”.

Mamman expressed that the power projects were of immense importance to the people because they would not only boast their electricity supply but give room for expansion to cover the entire Abia State Senatorial District

In his remark, Senator. Orji Kalu of Abia State while addressing the crowd at the three locations assured them that their long wait is over.

Furthermore, Kalu appreciates the HMs for their visit.