FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge from July 24 For Repairs, Maintenance

The Federal Government has announced plans to shut down Third Mainland Bridge in lagos for repairs from July 24.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola confirmed this development today Monday,

According to him consultations were on for another phase of repair works to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge.

He explained that the consultations were towards evolving a perfect traffic management architecture.

He said, “We want to do maintenance work on the Third Mainland Bridge very soon. Most likely on the 24th. We may close it from July 24.

“We are still working out the modalities, and when we perfect the traffic management plan, we will move to the site.

“Everything being expected for the repairs of the bridge arrived in the country that is why we want to start the repairs now,’’ Popoola said.

The bridge first constructed in 1999 has gone through a series of repair works and was last shut in August 2018 for a three-day investigative maintenance check.

There have also been reports of some worn-out expansion joints on the structure, raising concerns over the state of the bridge.

Motorists in Lagos who ply the bridge will now have to make arrangements for alternative routes.