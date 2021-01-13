FG Working On Type, Amount Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Procure – Zainab

By Onwuka Gerald

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed on Tuesday announced that the federal government is working on the type and quantity of COVID-19 vaccines to obtain.

Finance Minister Zainab while speaking on Tuesday at the virtual public presentation of the 2021 budget, said that the finance and health ministries would discuss and agree on an amount to be allocated to vaccine procurement within the next two weeks.

Her words, “We agreed that the effort needed to be done so that we would be sure as to whether the provisions to the budget will be enough or we have to make additional provisions by way of an additional budget to make more provisions for COVID-19 vaccines,” she said.

Zainab reiterated on the commitment of lawmakers to providing a supplementary budget for additional funds lavished on COVID-19 vaccines if need arises.

On his part, Ben Akabueze, budget office director general, said Nigeria is expecting donations of COVID-19 vaccines that will cover 20% of its population and then acquire additional 50% of its vaccine requirement to achieve herd immunity.

As of Tuesday, Nigeria has 101,331 confirmed coronavirus cases; 80,491 patients have been discharged and 1,361 deaths.

