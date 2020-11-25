FIFA 2020 Best Football Awards: Ronaldo, Salah, Messi, Neymar Make Nominees’ List

By Onwuka Gerald

Final shortlist for the 2020 FIFA Best Men’s footballer of the Year award has been revealed, with players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Neymar, Lewandowski all in contention for the prize.

Barcelona’s sensation Lionel Messi, last year, won the award and also leads the 11-man shortlisted players seeking to claim the individual prize that will be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on December 17, 2020.

Bayern’s goal scoring machine, Lewandowski is the player tipped to dethrone the Argentine after winning earlier, the UEFA Men’s player of the year award for role played in Bayern Munich’s 2019/2020 Champions League triumph.

Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo also will be aiming to win the FIFA award for the third time after his fine displays at Juventus FC.

PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were included as a result of role played in their club’s path to final of last year’s Champions League tournament.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne also made the list; Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, newly signed Thiago Alcantara with their talismanic defender, Virgil Van Dijk were also amongst those featured.

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos who led the club to their 34th La Liga title last season also made the shortlist.