FIFA Fumes as Chelsea, Milan, United and Others Form Super League

FIFA have released a statement after the announcement of the Super League formation, expressing its ‘disapproval’, but also urging ‘calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game.’

The 12 breakaway clubs – Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur – released a joint statement announcing the formation of the European Super League.

While UEFA have been damning in their reaction, threatening sanctions and lawsuits against the clubs involved, FIFA are trying to be more of a peacemaker.

“In view of several media requests and as already stated several times, FIFA wishes to clarify that it stands firm in favour of solidarity in football and an equitable redistribution model which can help develop football as a sport, particularly at global level, since the development of global football is the primary mission of FIFA,” read their statement.

“In our view, and in accordance with out statutes, any football competition, whether national, regional or global, should always reflect the core principles of solidarity, inclusivity, integrity and equitable financial redistribution.

Moreover, the governing bodies of football should employ all lawful, sporting and diplomatic means to ensure this remains the case. Against this background, FIFA can only express its disapproval to a “closed European breakaway league” outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles.

“FIFA always stands for unity in world football and calls on all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game and in the spirit of solidarity and fair play. FIFA will, of course, do whatever is necessary to contribute to a harmonised way forward in the overall interests of football.”