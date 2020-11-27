FIFA Rankings: Nigeria Drop To 35 In Global Rankings; 4th In Africa

By Onwuka Gerald

The Super Eagles of Nigeria has dropped down to 35th position in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola world rankings following lethargic displays in November that saw them finish the year without recording a win.

In the latest rankings released by FIFA on Friday, Nigeria dropped three places from the 32nd position they occupied in November.

Nigeria dropped three places from their previous position, following a poor displays against Sierra Leone in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures where they surrendered a 4-0 lead to make the match end 4-4.

Four days later, same Nigeria were held 0-0 by Sierra Leone in Freetown.

Nigeria however still top Group L with eight points after four games played, but the results against Sierra Leone delayed their qualification for the tournament in Cameron.

Meanwhile, in Africa the Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped from third to fourth position.

Sierra Leone with results against Nigeria, climbed four places to 116th in the world.

Senegal moved up one spot to 20th on world rankings and are number one in Africa at the moment.

Tunisia remained second on the continent and 26th globally; whereas Algeria dropped one spot to 31st globally and are third in Africa.

In the global rankings, Belgium retained their number one spot, with France and Brazil occupying the second and third positions respectively.

The next FIFA rankings which will be the last for year 2020, will be announced on December 10.