Nigeria’s militant Islamist group Boko Haram has caused havoc in Africa’s most populous country through a wave of bombings, assassinations and abductions.

The group promotes a version of Islam which makes it “haram”, or forbidden, for Muslims to take part in any political or social activity associated with Western society.

This includes voting in elections, wearing shirts and trousers or receiving a secular education.

Boko Haram regards the Nigerian state as being run by non-believers, regardless of whether the president is Muslim or not – and it has extended its military campaign by targeting neighbouring states.

The continued bombings, killings, kidnappings and the destruction of property by Boko Haram have become of great concern to the Nigerian regime and the international community.

Defeating Boko Haram requires a robust and sustained strategy, according to HumAngle, Editor-in-chief, Ahmad Salkida.

In his words:

“I understand how important it is for us to defeat #BokoHaram, but we can’t just WISH THIS PROBLEM AWAY. It requires a robust and sustained strategy. The fighters are not in Alagarno alone, they are in more than 10 treacherous areas and these areas are unaffected yet.

“Your insults will not defeat the group neither will it stop me from stating what I know. We get emotional anytime there is a symbolic action, and ignore the realities on the ground. As vexing as this may sound, this war may likely be around for long.”

