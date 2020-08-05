Final Year Student Suspended Over Alleged Hacking Of Premium Times Site

A student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Mr. Afolabi Emmanuel has been issued suspension by the school over alleged hacking of Premium Times website.

This development was contained in a statement made accessible by the university’s Deputy Director of Corporate Communications, Mr Adegbenro Adebayo.

According to him, the offender Emmanuel, who is a final year student from Food Science Department, inappropriately used the school’s information technological facility made available to the student in carrying out the erroneous act.

Director Adebayo revealed that the decision to suspend the student came after Premium Times bewailed to the school over attack carried out on its website in February by a student making use of IT facility in the school.

Responding to the hack complaint by Premium Times, the university’s management looked into the matter and later found out that their student, Emmanuel is culpable of the crime.

He stated also that a collective agreement was reached by the school’s management board that will offer Emmanuel the opportunity to explain his act to them, that at the moment, he is on suspension. “He is not to be seen anywhere around the university’s premises”, he added.

The Director further said that the school will continue to ditch punishments out to student offenders, until they understand what is expected of them as students of the institution. “Every student must be aware that good and reputable behaviour is what the school demands and that anything short of that is unacceptable”, he added.