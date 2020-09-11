Final Year Students In Chibok Sit For WAEC Exams For The First Time In Over Six Years

For the first time in nearly seven years, students in Chibok, Borno State are participating in the West African Examinations(WAEC), after fears of incessant bombings and kidnappings placed the area under a ghostlike aura.

Recall that the abduction of over 200 girls from the area nearly seven years ago triggered immense outrage amongst Nigerians. Some of the girls were released, but others, notable amongst them Leah Sharibu, are still in captivity.

Special Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi pointed this out in a tweet Friday, alongside photos of students in a classroom hard at work.

“Final year students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, are writing the 2020 WAEC Exams, for the first time since the abduction of more than 200 girls, and subsequent closure of the school, Six and half years ago. The former girls’ only school is also now mixed”, Ogunlesi tweeted.

“For those liable to forgetting: For more than 2 years, schools were closed in Borno State. The Airport too, closed for 18 months. 2013 and 2014 were terrible years”, he added.

On the night of 14–15 April 2014, mostly Christian female students were kidnapped from the Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.

Responsibility for the kidnappings was claimed by Boko Haram, an Islamist extremist terrorist organization based in northeastern Nigeria.