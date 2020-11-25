Finally, Chinese President Xi Jinping Congratulates Biden, Seeks More Cooperation

By Onwuka Gerald

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated the United States President-Elect Joe Biden on his election victory.

Jinping via his Telegram, said the two countries should stick to no conflict or confrontation, saying there should be mutual respect, and the spirit of win-win cooperation so world peace and development can be promoted.

According to him, “healthy and stable development of US and China affiliations corresponds with the fundamental interests of individuals from both nations.

Meanwhile, Chinese Vice President, Wang Qishan also sent a congratulatory message to Kamala Harris on her election as Vice to President Joe Biden.

China’s ratification came after various television networks forecasted Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

After which, major world leaders congratulated Biden and Kamala Harris for defeating Trump, but China, Russia and Mexico withheld their congratulatory message as President Donald Trump contested the election results.