Finally, El-Rufai Names New Emir Of Zazzau

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Thursday approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

This was contained in statement signed by Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani, the state Commissioner for Ministry of Local Government Affairs.

The statement said, “On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, Mallam El-Rufai has congratulated HRH Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Zazzau.”

Alh. Bamalli succeeds Alh. Shehu Idris who died on September 20, 2020 after reigning for 45 years.

He is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.

Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Alh. Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar.

He has been a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015. He has worked in banking and as Executive Director and later acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation.

Alh. Bamalli was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before a stint as head of Human Resources at MTel, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL).

Born in 1966, Alh. Bamalli studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University.

He is also a fellow on Conflict Resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom (UK).