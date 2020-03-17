“Finally You Have Chosen Your Calling” — Fans React To Dino Melaye Bagging His First Nollywood Movie Role

Former Senator Represening Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye recently announced on instagram that he has joined Nollywood and presently on the set of a new movie titled “Silent Prejudice”.

Most of his followers on Instagram were shocked that the Senator would actually join Nollywood in the real sense of it, while others excitedly said that they saw it coming and can’t wait to see the movie when it’s out.

Dino is a Nigerian politician, a Senator and was a member of the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district. He is a member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party. He was the Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

See the movie set photos below as posted by him on instagram:

See fans reaction below: