Find the Best Hookah Accessories for a Perfect Smoke Session

As a hookah enthusiast, you know that the quality of your smoking session depends on many factors, such as the shisha flavor, coal type, and bowl pack. However, one element that is often overlooked but equally crucial is the accessories you use. From hoses and mouthpieces to tongs and trays, the right hookah accessories from reputable brands, for example, Hookah Vault, can enhance your experience and make it more enjoyable. In this blog, you’ll explore some of the best hookah accessories on the market and how they can elevate your smoke session.

Hoses and Mouthpieces

The hose and mouthpiece are the two primary parts of the hookah you interact with, and their quality can significantly impact your experience. A suitable hose should be durable, flexible, and non-sticky, so you don’t have to worry about kinking or tangling. It should also have a comfortable mouthpiece that fits snugly in your mouth and doesn’t affect the flavor of the shisha. Some of the best hose materials include silicone, leather, and washable fabrics, which are easy to clean and maintain. For the mouthpiece, you can choose from various materials, such as wood, acrylic, and glass, depending on your preferences and style.

Tongs and Coal Burners

Tongs and coal burners are essential for preparing and managing your coals. Tongs are used to safely handle hot coals and are available in different models, such as scissor tongs, pincer tongs, and flat tongs. Look for tongs with a comfortable grip, sturdy construction, and non-slip tips to avoid dropping your coals. Coal burners, on the other hand, are used to light your coals quickly and evenly, and they can save you time and effort compared to using a stove or lighter. There are two main types of coal burners: electric and portable. Electric coal burners are more powerful and convenient, but they require a power source, while portable ones are lightweight and easy to carry but may take longer to light your coals.

Bowls and Heat Management Devices

The bowl and heat management device ensures an even and flavorful smoke. The bowl holds the shisha and regulates the heat and airflow. There are different bowls, such as clay, ceramic, and silicone, each with pros and cons. Clay bowls, for instance, are traditional and offer excellent heat retention, while silicone bowls are lightweight and unbreakable. Heat management devices, such as the Kaloud Lotus, regulate the heat and prevent the coals from touching the shisha directly. They can enhance the flavor and reduce harshness by evenly distributing the heat and minimizing ash buildup.

Trays and Bases

Trays and bases are accessories that can add style and functionality to your hookah setup. The tray is a plate that sits underneath the bowl and catches any ash or debris that falls off. It can also serve as a holder for your tongs or coals. Look for trays wide enough to accommodate your hookah and have a lip to prevent spills. On the other hand, the bases are the bottom part of the hookah that holds the water and provides stability. They come in various shapes, sizes, and designs, such as classic glass bases, modern acrylic bases, and exotic handmade bases. Choose a base that complements your hookah’s style and fits your budget and preferences.

Conclusion

Investing in the right hookah accessories can significantly impact your smoking experience. By choosing high-quality accessories, such as from Hookah Vault, you can elevate your smoke session to new heights and enjoy every puff to the fullest. So, next time you’re looking to upgrade your hookah setup, don’t forget to consider these accessories and see how they can transform your smoking game.