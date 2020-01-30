Fire guts female hostel in Ede Poly, Osun

A building in South Campus of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State was late Wednesday razed down by the fire.

The Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Sola Lawal, in a chat on Thursday told journalists that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Lawal also said the building was a female hostel that was still under construction.

He said though no life was lost, properties were destroyed in the incident.

He, however, commended the men of Osun State Fire Service and their Federal counterpart for responding quickly to the distress call, which according to him, prevented escalation.

When contacted, Administrative Officer of Osun State Fire Service, Fatai Aremu, said firemen in Oke Fia Unit received a distress call from the scene late Wednesday and men were immediately mobilized to the polytechnic.