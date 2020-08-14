Fire Guts LASTMA Yard In Oshodi Destroy Cars



A fire outbreak at the Lagos State Transport Management Agency, LASTMA, in Oshodi has destroyed 10 cars and one trailer packed at the yard.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, the vehicles are said to be part of the ones impounded by LASTMA officials.

Confirming the incident Spokesman for Lagos State Emergency Agency, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

“LASEMA is in an ongoing operation at the LASTMA yard in Oshodi curtailing a fire outbreak which cause has not been ascertained.

“Information gathered by LRT on arrival at the scene revealed that the fire started from the compound where impounded vehicles were kept.

“The course of the fire was unknown as of the time of filling in this report.

“A total number of 10 cars and one trailer were razed by the inferno.

“No casualty was recorded at the scene as the LRT, LRU Fire and LASG Fire are all responders.”

“The fire has been successfully put out by joint responders, dampening down is presently ongoing.” he said.