Fire guts Obasanjo’s house in Abeokuta

The house of former President Olusegun Obasanjo situated at the Ita-Eko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has been gutted by fire.

The fire reportedly broke out in the house around 10pm on Wednesday.

Some eyewitnesses said the fire was caused by a power surge.

It was gathered that residents of the area and sympathisers trooped out to assist the domestic workers in the house to put out the fire.

The state Director of Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, confirmed the incident to a national daily.

Adefala said the fire did not damage the main building.

“Yes, there was a fire and it had been put out.”

“Our officials have put out the fire .”

The affected house was used by Obasanjo when he was President before he moved to the penthouse within the Presidential Library, Abeokuta.