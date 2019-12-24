Fire guts section of Onitsha Bridgehead market, destroys 40 shops

“This will be part of measures to avoid a similar mishap in future,” he said.
Also, the Managing Director of the State Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, and the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Mohammed, said the fire incident was not reported to them for action.
“I have called my men at Okpoko Fire Station, which is close to the market, but they said they did not get any alert.
“Nobody reported the matter to us, so I don’t have any record of the fire,” Agbili told NAN on phone.
“Nobody has reported the alleged fire incident to the police,” Mohammed also stated in his comment via a text message.