Fire Guts Sunday Igboho’s House In Oyo State

One of the houses of Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho in Soka area of Oyo State has been razed by suspected arsonists, TheBreakingTimes has learnt.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

As of the time of filing this report, the source of the fire was unknown, but it was gathered that fire fighters from the Oyo State Fire Service arrived the scene a few hours after to douse the fire.

No statement has been obtained from Igboho on the incident.

Igboho had asked herdsmen in Ibarapa Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo State to leave within seven days.

At the expiration of the ultimatum last week, he and his followers had stormed the Fulani settlement in the ancient town to eject Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, and herdsmen accused of perpetrating crimes ranging from kidnappings, killings, rape to invasion of farmlands with their cattle.

Some houses and property in the settlement of the Fulanis were torched but Igboho had distanced himself from the incident, saying aggrieved youths and residents of the town were responsible for the destruction.