Fire Outbreak At Egyptian Hospital Kills Seven COVID-19 Patients

By Onwuka Gerald

Officials on Saturday said that seven COVID-19 patients have died, after an intensive care unit at the Egyptian hospital used in treating them caught fire on Saturday.

According to Local police, the blaze ruptured at a private hospital in Obour, an outlying district of the Cairo area.

The police said the fire incident killed seven persons and injured at least five others. The injured and other patients were evacuated to nearby hospitals.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, as police and prosecutors investigates further the cause of the inferno.

Meanwhile, the state-run al-Ahram daily reported that an initial probe into cause of it, blamed an electric short-circuit for the fire.

Egypt in past seeks has seen a rise in the confirmed cases of the virus, and this in return has forced the government to reopen most of its hospitals designed to treat and isolate COVID-19 patients after the first wave of the pandemic reduced.

The country’s Health Ministry reported its highest daily number of confirmed cases on Friday at 1,113, followed with 49 deaths recorded.