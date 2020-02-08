Fire outbreaks: Lagos records four incidents in two hours

Four fire incidents were recorded in different locations in Lagos State within two hours on Friday.

The state fire service said it attended to the emergencies between 1.2apm and 3.18pm at a furniture showroom in Badore, Ajah; a burning truck on Third Mainland Bridge and bush fires on Shagamu Road, Odogunyan and International Trade Fair complex, Ojo.

The acting Head of the fire service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, in a statement on Friday said firefighters from various fire stations responded to the incidents respectively.

It was gathered that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, also joined in the emergency operation on Third Mainland Bridge.

“The wreckage of the burnt truck laden with several bundles of cardboard paper and other combustible materials was recovered by the LASEMA Response Team off. No lives were lost or injuries recorded,” LASEMA said in a statement by the agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor.

The statement added that preliminary investigation showed that the fire could have been caused by electrical sparks emanating from the engine.

“Though driver of the burnt truck could not be found at the scene of the incident to further explain how the incident started and escalated to uncontrollable level, the fire was finally extinguished by the Federal Fire Service and the Lagos State Fire Service,” it added.