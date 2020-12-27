First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive Spain – Official

By Onwuka Gerald

Spanish authorities on Saturday confirmed the arrival of first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine into the country.

According to the government, “A truck transporting the vaccine developed by Pfizer arrived at a company warehouse in the central city of Guadalajara after making the trip from Belgium. It is the first stage of what the government says will be weekly shipments of an average of 350,000 doses”.

The first vaccines will therefore be given on Sunday morning at a nursing home in Guadalajara.

Spain plans on receiving over 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the next 12 weeks, enough it says to immunize more than 2.2 million people in the country.