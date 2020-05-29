“First Year Anniversary Of Second Tenure Will Be Marked LowKey”— Garba Shehu, SA To President Buhari

The first year anniversary of the Buhari led administration’s second tenure in power is set to be celebrated on a very low tone, as plans are underway to make digital dispays of the government’s achievements.

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, announced this on social media on Thursday a day before the anniversary date.

According to Shehu, ” Narratives of the government’s achievements over the past five years which would normally would have been showcased by ministers and the party will go digital”.

Shehu further intimated that President Buhari’s five years in power have been full of “historic” achievements, insisting that “the decades-long wishes of the Nigerian people are being met”.

Shehu’s social media announcement reads:

To lay emphasis on Shehu’s claims, the Nigerian Government released a PDF document detailing said achievements on Thursday, listing Agriculture, Rehoming of Internally Displaced People(IDPs) from the northeastern part of the country torn apart by insurgency, and the controversial homegrown school feeding program.

It reads in part: More than a million displaced persons have returned to their homes and communities across the Northeast, since 2015.

• Thousands of hostages have been freed from Boko Haram captivity, including 106 of the Chibok Girls abducted in April 2014, and 105 of the Dapchi Girls abducted in February 2018.

North Central and North West

• In May 2018 the Defence Headquarters kicked off ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ (OPWS) – featuring a Joint Military Intervention Force (JMIF), comprising Regular and Special Forces

personnel from the Army, Air Force and Navy, and working in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense

Corps (NSCDC) – to counter armed herdsmen and militia groups operating in and around Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba States. OPWS has been very successful in restoring calm to

its area of coverage.

• Reorganization of existing Security Operations targeting banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the North West led to establishment of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) by Defence Headquarters in May 2019″.

The document goes on to harp on the Government’s Covid19 response, saying:

“In Nigeria, we are taking a two-step approach. First, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners to ensure their families get through this very difficult time in dignity and with hope and peace of mind.” – President Buhari

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is rolling out several measures and directives on healthcare, border security, and fiscal and monetary policies in response to the pandemic.

“More measures are coming. The President has set up an Economic Sustainability Committee chaired by Vice President Osinbajo, to develop a comprehensive economic plan to respond to the disruptions and dislocations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The President has also set up a Presidential Task Force on COVID19, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, with Dr. Sani Aliyu as the

National Coordinator. The PTF is coordinating Nigeria’s multi-sectoral inter-governmental approach to COVID-19.

“The President also set up a Committee made up of the Minister and Minister of State of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 Budget and to recommend appropriate and immediate response strategies.

“President Buhari has also approved the following:

Establishment of a 500 billion Naira COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund, for the upgrading of health facilities nationwide, finance a national Special Public Works Programme, as well as any other interventions that may be

approved in the future.

“Release of special intervention grants of 10 billion Naira and 5 billion Naira to the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) respectively, to

facilitate the Covid-19 Response.

Immediate Release of 70,000 Metric Tonnes of Grain for distribution to poor and vulnerable households across the

country.

“Establishment of a Joint Technical Task Team to facilitate the movement of food and agricultural inputs across Nigeria,

during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Commencement of a three-month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans, with

immediate effect.

Commencement of a three-month moratorium for all Federal Government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry,

Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export Import Bank.

Presidential directive for immediate Expansion of National Social Register (official database for implementation of the

Conditional Cash Transfer programme) by 1 million additional households”.

The full document can be viewed here as shared by the Federal Government’s official Twitter account:

