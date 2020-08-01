Five CEOs Club Honours Eaglets Star Abba Bichi For Selfless Service

Rewarded for his selfless service to the society, Former Golden Eaglets Player, Abba Bichi has received two awards from two different organizations.

The Star who featured for Nigeria in the Under-17 tournament that hosted by Brazil in 2019 was conferred with an Award of Excellence by the Five CEOs Club as a result of his profound achievements and service in the development of sports.

The Award Organizers showered encomium on the selfless and humanitarian services of Bichi, who have been supporting upcoming footballers and providing for the less privilege.

While presenting the award Five CEOs and Anony Entertainment said, “This Award of Excellence is proffered to you on basis of your tireless efforts and bravery. We hope you will be charged with this Award to do more good to the society”.

Meanwhile the Awardee, Bichi who is set to be added to the Flying Eagles squad for next year’s CAF Under-21 qualification series and the FIFA U-20 World Cup expressed gratitude for the Award and stated that he will continue giving his best for the good of the society.