Five More #COVID19 Patients Discharged In Lagos After Testing Negative Twice

The Lagos State Government has discharged five more patients from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society, having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this via his Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, on Thursday.
According to him, three of those newly discharged are females and the other two are adult males.
