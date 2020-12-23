Five Ondo PDP Chieftains Suspended Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

By Seun Adeuyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has suspended five Chieftains of the party indefinitely over alleged anti-party activities.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei.

Those suspended included the former Chairman, National Sports Commission, Rasheed Elegbeleye; Chief Oyedele Ibini and Hon. Lad Ojomo.

Others were the former Chairman of the party, Ebenezer Alabi and former Publicity Secretary of the party in South West, Ayo Fadaka.

The statement added that the Elders’ Committee of the party in the state had also been dissolved.

The suspension was not unconnected with the visit of the suspended members alongside others to the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, according to sources.

The statement read partly, “Pursuant to Section 58(1)(a)(b)(f)and (h)of the Peoples Democratic Party Constitution (2017 as Amended) the under listed persons are hereby suspended indefinitely from the party for anti-party activities and gross misconduct: Chief Oyedele Ibini; Hon. Lad Ojomo; Mr.Ayo Fadaka; Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye and Hon. Ebenezer Alabi.

“By this decision, they are expected to stop parading themselves as members of the party. All organs of the party are to take note in this regard. They stand suspended until the outcome of the report of the State Disciplinary Committee.

“In another development, the State Working Committee has dissolved the State Elders Committee. In accordance with the provisions of our constitution (2017 as Amended), another State Elders Committee will be constituted in due course.

“We also want to put it on record that, the State Executive Committee of the PDP in Ondo State did not send any delegation to anywhere to represent the Party. Whoever lays claim to such is an impostor and does not represent the opinions of our teaming supporters in the State.”