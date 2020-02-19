Five robbers nabbed at herbalist’s house in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested five suspected robbers who hid in their herbalist’s house after an operation.

The suspected robbers were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly unleashing terror on residents on Akorede Estate, Olomoore, behind Crescent University, Abeokuta, on January 21, 2020.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Tuesday, identified the suspects as Tosin Adebanjo, Toheeb Ogundare, Ahmed Oloyede, Emmanuel Ogunshina, aka Emma SARS, Adebisi Remilekun and Sukanmi Ogundimu (the herbalist).

Oyeyemi said the suspects while raiding a house at midnight inflicted injuries on one Alfa Rifhat Ashraf.

He added that the men also dispossessed the victim and his wife of five handsets, one laptop, the sum of N60,000 and other valuables.

The PPRO said, “On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, gave a marching order to the DPO Lafenwa division, CSP Muraina Ayilara, to go after the hoodlums and bring them to justice.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his operatives commenced intelligence and technical investigation of the case which led to the arrest of a member of the gang.

“The arrested gang member led the operatives to the house of an herbalist at the Olomoore area of Abeokuta, which serves as a hideout for the gang.

“On getting there, the place was cordoned off. Surprisingly, the hoodlums attacked the police with cutlasses, consequent upon which one of them was shot and five others arrested, along with the herbalist.

“Recovered from them were one laptop, five different types of handsets, one cutlass and charms.

“The gang leader, who is popularly known as AK, escaped and a serious manhunt has been launched to effect his arrest.

“The victims have identified some of the arrested culprits as those who invaded their house on that day.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Keneth Ebrimson, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation.”