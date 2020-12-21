Five Robbery Suspects Nabbed In Abuja

By Seun Adeuyi

Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said it arrested five robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday.

Spokesman Yusuf Mariam, who disclosed this on Sunday said the suspects were arrested around Wuse following a distress call that the suspects were about robbing their victims.

The official said the suspects confessed to being responsible for criminal activities along the Wuse axis.

“The suspects are Sanusi Ibrahim (20); Salim Umar (19); Kabiru Umar (19); Shamsudeen Rabiu (20) and Ibrahim Shehu (19).

“Exhibits recovered from them are eight wristwatches; five Ipads; five laptops; 25 ID and ATM cards; 33 sets of gold and silver jewelleries; 30 UAE Dirham; 3,000 CFA; 100 South African Rand; N25,000; three cutlasses and one sword.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court after investigation,” Mariam said.