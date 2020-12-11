Fix Ogun Boarder Community Roads – Lawmakers Tells FG

By Adejumo Enock

The House of Representatives at plenary had called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to fix some major roads in boarder communities.

The House urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to add the reconstruction of Ihunbo-Oniron-Ipokia Road to the 2021 budget.

Also, the House mandated its Committee on Works to ensure implementation of the resolution.

Kola Lawal, the lawmaker representing Egbado-South/Ipokia Federal Constituency had moved a motion titled, ‘Need for Construction of Ihunbo-Itaegebe-Oniro-Ipokia Road’ which was adopted by all the lawmakers.

While speaking, Lawal said that the Ihunbo-Itaegebe-Oniro-Ipokia Road is a 35km major route in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He added that the people are predominantly farmers through which they earn their livelihood

Lawal stressed that the road infrastructure will help farmers to transport their farm products within the state and across other states and as well will help them get easy access to to essential services.

According to him, “The House is worried that the deplorable state of the road has paralysed socio-economic activities of the area as some portions of the road have completely been cut off, thereby making it impossible for vehicles to ply.

Lawan said, “The House is concerned that the continuous neglect of the road over a long period has left it in a state of disrepair and poses a major risk to commuters as well as community dwellers in the surrounding areas”.

Similarly, “The House is cognisant that prompt reconstruction of the road will boost socio-economic activities as well as reduce the rate of accidents and crimes in the area”. He said