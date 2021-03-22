FLASH | 19 Passengers Dead In Kaduna-Abuja Fatal Road Accident

Nineteen passengers were killed in an auto accident at Kateri in the Kagarko Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state, on Sundays.

Kateri is located along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

According to the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the DAF trailer involved in the accident was heading for Kano from Lagos when the incident happened.

Aruwan said the accident, which happened late Sunday evening was “caused by a combination of speeding, and an exploding tyre, leading to a loss of control, which caused the vehicle to veer into the bush.”

The Commissioner explained that 53 people were involved in the crash; 16 of them died on the spot, with three others confirmed dead later.

He said 34 sustained injuries, which ranged from bruises and cuts to dislocations and head injuries, adding that they were evacuated from the scene by personnel of the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Aruwan said the survivors are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

In his words, “security agencies have reported that 19 people died in a ghastly road traffic crash at the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday.

“According to the report, the crash, which occurred late on Sunday evening, involved a commercial DAF trailer and was caused by a combination of speeding, and an exploding tyre, leading to a loss of control, which caused the vehicle to veer into the bush.

“A total of fifty-three (53) people were involved in the crash; 16 of these died on the spot, with three others later confirmed dead.

“Thirty-four (34) sustained injuries which ranged from bruises and cuts to dislocations and head injuries. They were evacuated from the scene by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

“Officials of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, visited the site of the crash to ascertain the report of events and avoid misrepresentations of the incident.

“According to Auwal Idris, the driver, most of the passengers on board the ill-fated trailer were picked at Kara, by a filling station in Lagos, with some to be dropped off at Zaria, while Kano was meant to be the final destination.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed shock and sadness at the report, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the crash, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

“Going further, Governor commended the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps for their swift response and prompt evacuation of the casualties from the scene.

“The Governor enjoined drivers on the route to exercise caution at all times and avoid potentially dangerous driving practices like speeding.”