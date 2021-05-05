FLASH | 56 Days After Abduction, 27 Students Of Kaduna College Regain Freedom

After 56 gruelling days, abductors have freed the 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, who were kidnapped.

The freed students were among the 37 others abducted from the school premises by suspected bandits recently.

Details of their release is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

However, a source claimed the release was aided by popular Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi and the dialogue committee with support from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

More to follow…