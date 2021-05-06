FLASH | Abuja Beauty Queen Kidnapped by Unknown Gunmen

Mirabel , an Abuja-based model and former Queen of Nollywood FCT, has been kidnapped. The beauty queen was reportedly abducted by unknown persons on May 4 around 8:00pm at Dunamis Junction, Bwari Abuja.

According to an eyewitness report, Mirabel was pushed into a golf car by unknown persons who drove-off with her.

Mirabel was crowned Queen of Nollywood FCT on May 4, 2019.

Cases of kidnapping have been on the increase in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As a matter of fact, the kidnappers have been terrorising the FCT and causing apprehension among the residents since the start of the year.

These criminals made headline when they carried out a high-profile abduction in Tuganmaje area of the Gwagwalada Area Council.

During that raid, a retired Assistant Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Abdulahi Rakieu and three others were abducted.

The undesirable persons reportedly kidnapped the senior immigration officer and others, after they destroyed the anti-burglary irons on the windows to break into the residence of their victims.