FLASH | ‘Ada Jesus’ Dies Days After Controversy With Odumeje

Mercy Cynthia Ginikachukwu, also known as “Ada Jesus”, has passed away.

Ada Jesus is a Nigerian Actress. She has featured in numerous Nigerian movies and comedy flicks.

She recently got entangled in a controversy with Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje who recently recanted his vow not to forgive after the latter accused him of performing fake miracles and deceiving people.

Ada Jesus, who was diagnosed with kidney disease, was taken to Odumeje’s church to ask for forgiveness but the pastor turned down her plea and rained curses on her for speaking against him.

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie also rained curses on the lady whom she said accused her of insulting her family.

Edochie said she never asked Ada to bring people to Odumeje for fake miracles as claimed by the comedian.

According to the actress, people have been insulting her since she started following Odumeje. She said nobody will ever stop her from following the Christian cleric.