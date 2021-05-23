FLASH | Another Female Student of UNIABUJA Found Naked, Dead in a Gutter

Otunla Blessing, a female student of the University of Abuja, UNIABUJA, has been found naked and dead in a gutter in a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to unconfirmed reports, she went to collect her results before the unfortunate incident.

Further investigation reveals that blessing who studied English language at the University traveled from Oyo State to Abuja on Saturday May 22, 2021.

There has been a rise in cases of rape and murder of females recently in Nigeria, the penult being the death of Iniubong Umoren, a young job seeker who was raped and killed in Akwa Ibom.