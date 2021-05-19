FLASH | Armed Bandits Attack Kaduna Assemblies of God Church, Kill 8 Worshipers

Armed bandits have attacked an Assemblies of God Church and killed at least eight worshipers in another attack in Kaduna State on Wednesday.

The bandits also burnt down several other buildings in Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun Local Government Area of the state

The state government has issued a statement confirming the attack and listed the names of those killed as ; Samaila Gajere, Bawa Gajere, Bitrus Baba, Umaru Baba, Solomon Samaila, Sambo Kasuwa, Samuila Kasuwa, and Gideon Bitrus.

Recent mass kidnappings have prompted six northern states to shut public schools to prevent further attacks.

Gunmen last month seized 39 students from a college in Afaka in Kaduna state, after a gunfight with soldiers. Some of those students have been freed, others are still being held captive.

Since December 2020, some 730 students have been abducted, disrupting the studies of more than five million children, UN agency UNICEF said.