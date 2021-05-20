FLASH | Armed Bandits Kill Emir’s Son, Others In Yet Another Attack In Niger State

Armed bandits, on Wednesday staged an attack in Kontagora town in Niger state, killing the eldest son of the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska.

According to DailyTrust, the attack occurred on the Emir’s farm along Zuru road.

It was learnt that the deceased was on the farm when the bandits attack and shot Namaska along with some other people working for him.

The Nation also reported that a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the incident.

The official revealed that Alhaji Bashar, who is the Sardauna of Kontagora was rushed to the hospital after he was shot.

The late Emir’s son had been holding down the forth for his father, Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, who is sick.

An unspecified number of cows were also said to be rustled by the bandits in the town.

They also flagged down both commercial and private vehicles plying the road and took the phones, money, and other valuables from people on board.

Those without cash and valuables were reportedly beaten and taken to an unknown place.

Meanwhile, on Monday, three soldiers lost their lives in an encounter with bandits in Mariga town of Mariga local government area of Niger state.

The state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who disclosed this after a state security meeting held at the Government House on Tuesday, said many people escaped with varying degrees of injuries as a result of the encounter.

He stated that though, the state is still faced with serious security challenges, the security forces are working tirelessly to address the challenges especially in communities that recently suffered attacks by Boko Haram and bandits.