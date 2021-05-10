FLASH | Bandits Rampage Buhari’s State, Kidnap Over 40 Islamic Worshippers

Over 40 Islamic adherents have been kidnapped during a midnight prayer session observed at a mosque in Jibiya town, Katsina State.

Over 47 worshippers were abducted around 2am, but 7 later found their way home.

An eyewitness said ; “So far we established 40 people missing after the attack,” said a resident who preferred not to be named.

Another resident who volunteered, Lawal Jibiya, said neighboring villagers alerted them about the impending attack, after sighting the movements of the bandits heading towards the town.

He said hundreds of youth and local vigilante groups in the town were on alert and ready to confront the bandits, but the assailants changed their route and entered the town from the western entry point.

The police is yet to react to this.