FLASH | Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce

Bill Gates, Microsoft founder has announced that he is getting a divorce from his wife, Melinda.

The two announced this on Twitter Monday afternoon. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” a joint statement read.

The two have been married for 27 years and raised three children.

Gates is the founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and the two started the philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which they will continue to work together on.