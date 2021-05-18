FLASH | Buhari Appoints Another Northerner as DG National Directorate of Employment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE). Before his appointment, Mallam Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.

President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS). Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments which are for a period of four years take effect from May 18, 2021

A statement released by the Presidency said; “President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conveyed to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, his approval of the nomination of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency.

“Last month, the President relieved the former DG of the agency of his appointment, and directed the Minister to nominate an Acting DG to superintend over the Agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG”, the statement said.