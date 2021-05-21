FLASH | Catholic Priest Killed as Bandits Abduct Another

Alphonsus Bello, a Catholic Priest has been killed in an attack by bandits on St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, Malunfashi, Katsina State.

The bandits attacked the Mission house by 11pm on Thursday night, Bello who initially resisted the bandits was said to have been taken away alongside an elderly priest identified as Rev Father Joe Keke but his (Bello) corpse was seen on Friday morning.

The bandits dumped the lifeless body of Fr. Alphonsus Bello in the farmland behind the Catechetical Training School, Malumfashi, while the whereabouts of Keke have remained unknown.

Confirming the incident, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Tagwai, the Chancellor, Sokoto Diocese in a statement said; “

“With a heavy heart, I officially announce the Call to eternal rest of Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Yashim Bello, who until his death was a Fidei Donum Priest from Kaduna Archdiocese and the Parish Priest of St

Vincent Ferrer’s Parish, Malumfashi, Katsina State.”

“This sad event took place at the early hours of today, Friday, May 21, 2021.”

“The late Fr Bello was kidnapped along with Very Rev Fr. Joseph Keke, the most Senior Priest of Sokoto Diocese, but his lifeless body was later found abandoned behind the CTC, Malumfashi.”

“The whereabout of Fr Keke is not yet known.

May the soul of Fr Bello and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace.

Kindly join us in prayer for the immediate and safe return of Fr. Keke and for the peaceful repose of Fr Bello.”