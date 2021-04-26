FLASH | Chaos in Anambra as Unknown Gunmen Kill Nine People

No less than nine persons were killed today when unknown gunmen invaded Ukpomachi Village, Okuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a statement signed by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Spokesperson to the state’s police command, a number of people were injured during the attack and property and livestock destroyed.

The statement read; “A crack team of operatives of the command led by an assistant commissioner of police have visited the scene and conducted on-the-spot-assessment of the incidence.

“Normalcy has been restored to the area and adequate security put in place to forestall a similar occurrence.

“The assailants, said to be armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, invaded the village in their numbers and attacked the residents, resulting in the death of nine persons whose identities are unknown,”.

The police urged residents of Anambra, particularly those living in the community to be calm, assuring them of the command’s resolve to get to the root of the incident.

It said that the residents should give to police, information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

