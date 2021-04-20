FLASH | Ed Woodward Set To Resign As Man United’s Vice Chairman

According to reports, Ed Woodward is set to resign as executive vice-chairman of Manchester United at the end of 2021, amid fierce backlash over the European Super League.

The Red Devils were recognised as one of the ‘founding members’ of the European Super League alongside Premier League teams Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City.

But this has sparked a massive backlash from fans, pundits and organisations.

Chelsea FC emerged as the first team to make a U-turn on their place in The Super League as reports emerged that the club had ‘prepared documentation for their withdrawal.’

Atletico and City were also ready to walk away as all 12 Super League teams are set to hold talks over a potential disbanding of the competition.

Woodward, 49, is now set to resign his role with the Red Devils at the end of the year.

His decision to step down as executive vice-chairman came after the widespread condemnation of The Super League, according to talkSPORT.