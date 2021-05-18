FLASH | El-Rufai Slams NLC Protesters, Says They’re Not Different From Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has likened the action of protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to bandits terrorising the state.

Kaduna is one of the states with a high level of banditry and kidnapping.

Reacting to the ongoing action of labour unions against what they described as his anti-people policies, the governor said while bandits use arms illegally, “the NLC’s mob action is for similar ends: to hold hostage freedoms, economic interests, livelihoods and resources of the people of Kaduna State”.

El-Rufai said his administration will not allow NLC make the state ungovernable.

More to follow…