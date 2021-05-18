FLASH | El’Rufai Declares Ayuba Wabba, NLC President Wanted

Nasir El’Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna has declared Ayuba Wabba, the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, wanted for instigating a five-day strike in the state.

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress took over the streets of Kaduna for the strike declared against the state government over what the union described as anti-labour policies of the Kaduna State Government.

The strike was declared by NLC after the government failed to reverse the mass sack of workers.

The recent sacking of 7,000 local government employees, as well as the state administration’s unwillingness to satisfy the claims of nearly 50, 000 workers who were disengaged from service from 2017 to date, are among the issues.

El-Rufai had previously branded the five-day warning strike as a campaign against the state’s economy and social sabotage, has pledged to reward anyone who can help locate Ayuba.

KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward! — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) May 18, 2021