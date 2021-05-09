FLASH | Fear Grips Onitsha Residents As Truck Loaded With Live Bullets Falls

Following the fall of a truck loaded with live bullets, residents of Onitsha in Anambra State have been gripped with fear.

The Mercedes Benz 911 truck, which fell along Awka road in the early hours of Sunday, had the cartons of the bullets spill into the drainage when it skidded off the road.

It was learnt that the contents made early morning worshippers to raise the alarm, which attracted the presence of heavy security men who cordoned off the arena.

The truck was said to be moving the goods out of Onitsha to a yet-to-be identified location when the driver lost control and skidded off the road, making it fall into a ditch.

The Nation quoted another source as saying the truck fell around 5am when the driver and his conductor, after sustaining minor injuries, tried to evacuate and conceal the contents.

“But they could not do much before daybreak when some police operatives arrived the accident scene only to discover the truck was laden with a consignment of live bullets,” the source was quoted to have said.

The Nation quoted a Senior Police Officer as confirming the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly arrested and the lorry impounded, while the conductor was said to have escaped.

“We are going to get to the root of the matter. The conductor is equally being trailed. It’s a very difficult times for everybody and people have to be careful,” the Senior Police Officer said.