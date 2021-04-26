FLASH | FG Bans, Slams N5m Fine on ChannelsTv Over IPOB Interview

The federal government has suspended Channels Television and slammed a fine N5 million for breach of Nigeria’s broadcast code.

The commission in a letter by, Armstrong Idachaba said that the TV station erred by allowing the spokesperson of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to make secessionist and inciting declarations without caution.

Channels TV was also accused of allowing the guest speaker make derogatory, false and misleading statements about the Nigerian army, despite being proscribed by a court of law.