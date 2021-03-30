FLASH | FG Declares April 2nd, 5th as Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 2nd, and Monday, April 5th, 2021 as public holidays.

The declaration was made on behalf of the Federal Government by Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

This is according to a statement released on March 30, 2021 by Mohammed Manga, Director (Press & Public Relations) of the Ministry of Interior.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace, and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ (pbuh).

He called on them to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for the Peace, Unity, and Progress of our country.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola assured that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria.

“Security is everybody’s business, I therefore encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

While wishing Christians both at home and abroad a happy and peaceful Easter Celebration, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration in its determination to make life more meaningful for all.