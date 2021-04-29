FLASH | FG Declares Monday Public Holiday To Celebrate Workers’ Day

The Nigerian Government has declared next week Monday, as a public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers Day Celebration.

Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement endorsed by Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry on Thursday.

The minister congratulated Nigerian Workers for witnessing this year’s celebration.

Aregbesola commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

He called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian workers and the labour unions, saying the challenges of the moment would soon be over as the government was committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

The minister added: “Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country.

“I, therefore, call on the labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible.”